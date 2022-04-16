Long Island Silences Dogecoin in Fan Fest Victory

April 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Dogecoin Baseball Team 17-0 in a spring training game on Saturday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks struck first in the opening inning on Johnni Turbo's RBI double and a sac fly off the bat of L.J. Mazzilli. A sacrifice fly to right field by Michael Wielansky in the second bumped up the Ducks lead to 3-0.

Long Island doubled the lead to six in the fourth on a two-run double by Vladimir Frias and an RBI single by Turbo. Three more runs came home in the sixth to make it a 9-0 game. Jesse Russo's RBI single, Dylan Flynn's hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Mazzilli's sac foul fly did the damage.

Russo crushed a three-run home run to right in the seventh, making it 12-0. A five-run eighth, highlighted by Dustin Woodcock's three-run homer to right-center and RBI singles from Mazzilli and Mitch Calandra, rounded out the scoring.

Ducks starter Bennett Parry tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three. Akeel Morris picked up the win after also pitching three scoreless frames, giving up a hit and three walks with three strikeouts. Frank Moscatiello, Cody Beckman and James Varela each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Flock.

The Ducks play their third spring training game of 2022 on Monday afternoon against local amateurs, the Long Island Black Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free for all Ducks season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks, will apply for all other fans.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 22, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks will host the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son, and it will also be an Angela's Pizza Friday. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2022

Long Island Silences Dogecoin in Fan Fest Victory - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.