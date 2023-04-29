Long Island Offense Stifled by High Point

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 10-1 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

High Point opened the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run to right field by Daikan Yoh off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin. John Nogowski's sacrifice fly to center one inning later doubled the lead to two.

It remained that way until the seventh when the Rockers plated five runs, extending their lead to 7-0. A bases loaded walk to Ben Aklinski, a three-run double by Beau Taylor and an RBI single by Ryan Grotjohn did the damage. Luis Guerrero got the Ducks on the scoreboard in the eighth with an RBI single to right field. However, Taylor's three-run homer to right in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Rockers starter Ben Braymer (1-0) earned the win, tossing six scoreless and hitless innings, allowing one walk while striking out two. Clarkin (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in three innings with one strikeout.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game season-opening series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (2022: 2-0, 4.28) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty James Marvel (2022: 6-7, 6.05).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 2, for Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks will host the Staten Island FerryHawks at 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Reversible Bucket Hats, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

