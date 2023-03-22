Long Island Native Chris Cepeda Rejoins Ducks

March 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Chris Cepeda. He begins his second season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball.

"I'm excited to come back," said Cepeda. "I just want to be able to contribute. I look forward to being counted on in any situation to help the Ducks get back to where we belong."

Cepeda returns to the Flock after pitching in 32 games (four starts) in 2022. He compiled a 5-2 record with a 4.30 ERA and 39 strikeouts to 20 walks over 58.2 innings pitched. As a reliever, the Port Jefferson Station native went 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA in 28 games and held opponents to a .263 batting average. He was especially strong during the month of July, posting a 2-0 mark with a 2.84 ERA in 10 appearances. Cepeda moved into the starting rotation on August 28 against Charleston and earned the win in his first professional start, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball.

The 26-year-old began his pro career in 2019 when he signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. He made 13 appearances that season, going 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 14 strikeouts to seven walks over 14.1 innings. Prior to his professional career, the righty attended Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, N.Y. He then played collegiate baseball at Dowling College (Oakdale, N.Y.) and St. Thomas Aquinas College (Sparkill, N.Y.) from 2016-2019, going 27-13 with a 3.22 ERA, one shutout, one save and 276 strikeouts in 324.0 innings pitched across 53 games (45 starts).

"It's always nice when something doesn't go your way and you get another chance to run it back and prove to people you are better than the last time they saw you," Cepeda added. "I think this organization knows it's better than last year, and it's ready to win."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 22, 2023

Long Island Native Chris Cepeda Rejoins Ducks - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.