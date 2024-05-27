Lone Star Crowned 2024 Robertson Cup Champions

May 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas claimed the title as the 2024 North American Hockey League's (NAHL) Robertson Cup National Champions. In the Championship game, the Brahmas defeated the Maryland Black Bears by a final score of 4-2.

In the first period, the Brahmas got out ahead of the Black Bears with a goal from Justin Kerr. Kerr, scoring at 13:09, netted his sixth goal of the postseason. Action picked back up in the second period with Connor Bergeron netting the second Lone Star goal of the night at 2:42 on the power-play for a 2-0 lead. Later in the second, Dimitry Kebreau and the Black Bears were successful on the man advantage to end the period down a goal, 2-1. Past the midway mark of the third period, Saxton Tess came up big, scoring his first goal of the post season to add on to the Lone Star lead, 3-1. Maryland chipped down the Lone Star lead adding a goal from Luke Janus at 16:16 for a 3-2 score. With an empty Maryland net, Brock James got Brahma-Land on their feet to solidify the win, 4-2. Brahmas netminder Jack Wieneke stood tall in between the pipes stopping 40 shots in the Championship game.

The last time the Brahmas were Robertson Cup Champions is when they won in 2017.

The Robertson Cup is awarded to the national playoff champion of the North American Hockey League. The oldest junior hockey trophy in the United States, the Robertson Cup is named in honor of Chuck Robertson, a pioneer of junior hockey in the NAHL and youth hockey in the state of Michigan. This marks the 48th season the NAHL has awarded the cup.

