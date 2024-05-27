Hat Tricks Welcome Southeast & California Scout, Justin Blaszak, Ahead of 2024-25 Season

May 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Justin's hockey career spans four seasons of minor professional hockey in the US and Europe. After retiring from professional play, he served as the Director of Player Development for the California Bears from 2020 to 2024. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in elevating the organization from the 150th-ranked program in the United States to a top 50 program for three consecutive years. Recently, Justin took on a new role with the Carolina Junior Hurricanes as the Director of Sports Technology and AAA Head Coach.

Since 2018, Justin has been dedicated to advancing players to prestigious Prep Schools, Hockey Academies, and Junior Leagues, including the USHL, NAHL, BCHL, and NCDC, as well as NCAA Division 1 and 3 programs. Alongside his player advancement responsibilities, Justin has been an NAHL scout since 2019.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to continue to work with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks NAHL organization. I believe in the organization's both short and long-term vision in supporting the players' paths to reach their NCAA goals as well as showcasing such a high level of hockey to the Danbury fan base," says Justin.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.