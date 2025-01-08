London Pirates Pack Small School Baseball All-Stars

January 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Private-3A Baseball Division of the 2025 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team, comprised of 15 student athletes from 24 Coastal Bend high schools, will be recognized January 23 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom as part of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

Hooks legend and two-time World Series champ Hunter Pence will be the evening's featured speaker.

Coming off a fourth consecutive trip to the state title, London boasts four on the preseason honor squad in senior pitcher Ethan Ortega, junior catcher Christian Olivares, senior second baseman RJ Olivares, and sophomore shortstop Aiden Salinas.

The Falfurrias Jerseys and Goliad Tigers both have two players on the all-star team. The Jerseys standouts are junior first baseman Andre Cisneros and senior third baseman Derek Chavera. Sophomore hurler Barrett Irwin and senior Barrett Garcia, voted in at designated hitter, represent the Tigers.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco sophomore Cristian Chapa and Santa Gertrudis Academy senor Adam Hinojosa round out the pitching staff.

Senior Ryan Casas of San Diego, Bishop senior Gabe Garcia and Refugio junior Zander Wills account for the ceremonial outfield.

Garcia is joined at DH by Odem senior Eric Swisher, with Premont senior DeMarcos Gonzalez holding down the utility position.

The baseball all-stars will honored alongside their Private-3A and 4A-5A softball counterparts.

Reserved seats for the 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $75. Click Here, call 361-561-HOOK (4665), or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Baseball Division

Pitchers

Cristian Chapa - Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco - So.

Adam Hinojosa - Santa Gertrudis - Sr.

Barrett Irwin - Goliad - So.

Ethan Ortega - London - Sr.

Catcher

Christian Olivares - London - Jr.

First Base

Andre Cisneros - Falfurrias - Jr.

Second Base

RJ Olivares - London - Sr.

Third Base

Derek Chavera - Falfurrias - Sr.

Shortstop

Aiden Salinas - London - So.

Outfield

Ryan Casas - San Diego - Sr.

Gabe Garcia - Bishop - Sr.

Zander Wills - Refugio - Jr.

Designated Hitter

Barrett Garcia - Goliad - Sr.

Eric Swisher - Odem - Sr.

Utility

DeMarcos Gonzalez - Premont - Sr.

