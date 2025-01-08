Hammons Field Named 2024 Professional Baseball Field of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Sports Field Management Association and Springfield Cardinals have announced that Hammons Field, the home of the Springfield Cardinals, has been named the 2024 Professional Baseball Field of the Year. The SFMA Field of the Year honor is awarded to the best natural grass field among all 120 teams across all levels of affiliated Minor League Baseball. As decorated as Hammons Field has been since opening in 2005, this marks the first time that the Springfield Cardinals have won this particular prestigious Field of the Year award.

"We could not be more thrilled about winning this award," Director of Field and Stadium Operations Derek Edwards said. "Our entire field crew, gameday staff and front office put in countless hours to make sure Hammons Field is ready every day to host not only Cardinals baseball but Missouri State baseball and various concerts and events throughout the year."

This is the first time since 2010 that a Texas League ballpark has won this award. Throughout its lifespan, Hammons Field has been honored numerous times with various Field of the Year awards including:

Sports Turf Management Association Double-A Field of the Year (seven times): 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2008

Texas League Field of the Year (eleven times): 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2008, 2007

"Winning this award is a huge honor for the City of Springfield, our organization, our Director of Field and Stadium Operations Derek Edwards and Manager of Field Operations Nathan Strait," Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Since the city purchased Hammons Field in early 2023, we have both been committed to improving this ballpark on the field and in the stands. We are so grateful for the unwavering support from our community who inspire us daily to maintain the highest standards for Hammons Field."

Hammons Field will host Springfield Cardinals Opening Day on Friday, April 4 to begin the 2025 season against the Wichita Wind Surge. RED Access Memberships are available now, which offer the most flexibility and value to enjoy Cardinals baseball this upcoming season. Find more information online by visiting springfieldcardinals.com/memberships or by calling (417) 863-0395.

