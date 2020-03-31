Lombardozzi Lands Back with Long Island

March 31, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







Long Island Ducks infielder Steve Lombardozzi

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks infielder Steve Lombardozzi(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Steve Lombardozzi. The six-year Major League veteran enters his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and 13th in professional baseball.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Long Island," said Lombardozzi. "I had a great experience last year, and it was awesome winning the championship. Wally is a great manager and fun to play for. I'm looking forward to working on my craft and getting better as a ballplayer but also continuing what we did last year as a team. I love to compete and love to win."

Lombardozzi played in 74 games with the Ducks during the 2019 season, batting .262 and accruing a .346 on-base percentage. He also totaled two home runs, 33 RBIs, 36 runs, 72 hits, 13 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases. Defensively, the switch-hitter spent time at second base, third base and shortstop, committing just four errors and totaling a .985 fielding percentage. In the postseason, the 31-year-old hit .313 with 10 hits, seven RBIs, three runs and two walks, collecting back-to-back multi-RBI games to begin the playoffs and earning at least one hit in every game during the Atlantic League Championship Series against Sugar Land.

Prior to joining the Flock, the Pennsylvania resident played six seasons in the Major Leagues, including three with the Washington Nationals (2011-13) and one each with the Baltimore Orioles (2014), Pittsburgh Pirates (2015) and Miami Marlins (2017). In 291 games, he compiled a .260 batting average with five homers, 52 RBIs, 75 runs, 33 doubles, five triples and 10 stolen bases. The St. Petersburg College (Fla.) alum earned back-to-back MiLB.com Organization All-Star selections in 2010 and 2011. He also posted a .367 batting average and a .401 on-base percentage over 40 Atlantic League games with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2016 before having his contract purchased by the Nationals. Lombardozzi was selected by the Nationals in the 19th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.