Constellation Field to Serve as Personal Protective Equipment Donation Site

March 31, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field will serve as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment to be donated to Memorial Hermann.

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, people can donate PPE at Constellation Field by visiting the ticket office at the front of the stadium where they'll receive further instruction on how to donate the equipment. People can donate PPE at Constellation Field from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. from Monday-Friday, starting on April 1.

Memorial Hermann is accepting the following equipment:

-Alcohol Wipes

-Bleach Wipes

-Face Shields

-Isolation Gowns

-Medical Grade N95 Masks

-Sanitation Wipes

-Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60% or higher

-Shoe and Boot Covers

-Surgical Masks

Donated items should be unused and unopened. All items will be inspected before distributing to care delivery sites within the Memorial Hermann system. Members of the community interested in donating are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing when dropping off items.

Memorial Hermann has a steady supply of personal protective equipment for its healthcare workers, and donations will help maintain that steady supply.

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.