Logue Wins Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week Award

June 21, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release


(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that LHP *Zach Logue *has won the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week Award for the week of June 14-20. In his first Triple-A start for the Buffalo Bisons, the 25-year-old struck out eight over seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in a 5-0 win against the Rochester Red Wings on June 18.

Logue became the first Herd starter to work seven innings in a game this season as the team won five out of six against the Red Wings at Frontier Field to open up the first half of a 12-game roadtrip. The 5-0 shutout was also the first one-hitter of the season for the Bisons, who continue to lead all of Triple-A East by a wide margin with a 3.13 team ERA. Coming in second in that category on the 20-team circuit is the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) with a 3.46 staff ERA.

The Mason, Ohio native is now 2-0 in two career appearances for the Bisons after making his Triple-A debut in relief on April 20, 2019 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a 4-2 win at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The Blue Jays ninth round pick in the 2017 Draft out of the University of Kentucky went 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in seven starts for Double-A New Hampshire to begin the season. Logue joins *Alek Manoah *(May 4-9) as the second Bisons pitcher to win the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week Award this season.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 21, 2021


