Lockridge, Pitching Lead Way as Gades Get First Win as Yankees Affiliate

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Hudson Valley Renegades picked up their first victory of 2021 with an 8-0 road win on Wednesday night against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

The win was the first for Hudson Valley in the High-A East league. It was also the first win for the team as an affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Brandon Lockridge led the offensive attack with four hits, falling only a home run shy of the cycle. He drove in a run and scored twice. The Renegades' pitching allowed just two hits and struck out 15 to even their record at 1-1. The BlueClaws fell to 1-1.

The Gades bats came to life in the visitor's half of the second inning. Brandon Lockridge led off the inning with a line drive double to left. A wild pitch moved Lockridge to third. After Isiah Pasteur walked, Mickey Gasper was hit by a pitch. Oliver Dunn brought home the game's first run with a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Lockridge scored to make it 1-0 Renegades. Steven Sensley lined a single to right to score Pasteur and Gasper to give the Gades a 3-0 lead.

Hudson Valley added to the lead in the third inning, once again aided by the base on balls. With one out, Josh Breaux struck but the ball got away from Claws' catcher Logan O'Hoppe to all allow Breaux to reach base. Lockridge and Pasteur followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. After a strikeout of Gasper, Oliver Dunn walked to bring Breaux home. The Gades led 4-0.

The Gades rallied once more in the ninth, as Jersey Shore reliever Mike Adams was greeted by Ezequiel Duran, who singled on the righty's first pitch. Duran then stole second base before Breaux walked. Lockridge then singled for his fourth hit of the night, a line drive to center that scored Duran. Gasper added to the attack with a RBI single that brought Breaux home. A wild pitch brought Lockridge home. Gasper then touched the plate on a line drive sacrifice fly by Frederick Cuevas.

On the mound, Ken Waldichuk got the start, going 2.2 innings. He struck out two, walked three and allowed one hit. Barrett Loseke allowed the only other hit and earned the win (1-0). Zach Greene and Justin Wilson pitched a hitless 4.1 innings, allowing only two walks. Jersey Shore starter Kevin Gowdy took the loss (0-1).

The two teams meet again on Thursday night in the third game of the six game opening series. Hayden Wesneski gets the ball for Hudson Valley, opposed by Josh Hendrickson for the BlueClaws.

