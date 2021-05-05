Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes: May 5 vs. Rome

Tonight, the Dash host the Rome Braves for the second of a six-game series.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (0-1) vs. ROME BRAVES (1-0)

Pauly Milto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #2 (#2 Home Game)

BLOOMINGTON, IN, OR WINSTON-SALEM, NC?

A pair of former college teammates are set to make their High-A East League debuts today, as starters Pauly Milto and Tanner Gordon face off for the first time as foes. The right-handers both played collegiately at Indiana University, teaming up to win the 2019 Big Ten Championship under first-year coach Jeff Mercer. The Hoosiers entered the Louisville regional as the #2 seed before falling to the Cardinals 9-7 in the semi-finals.

THE TANNER GORDON FILE

Gordon spent one season in Bloomington after spending the prior two seasons at John A. Logan (IL) College. Gordon, a sixth-round pick by the Braves in 2019, spent the 2019 season with Low-A Danville, tossing 24.1 innings while striking out 36. By mixing in a good fastball with solid off-speed pitches, Gordon strikes out over 13 batters per nine innings, limiting hitters to a .155 average. When contact is made, Gordon tries to induce weaker contact that stays in the infield.

HOMEGROWN TALENT

With the announcement of 31 new players, the Dash feature 25 that are homegrown players. The team, built mostly through international singings or the MLB Draft, features 10 pitchers that report to Winston-Salem after completing the 2019 campaign with Kannapolis.

PRETTY, PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD

The Dash will feature some of the top prospects in the White Sox organization to start the 2021 season. With four of the top 30 prospects starting their season in Winston-Salem, the Dash boast a lineup of both veterans, top prospects, and multi-tool players. One of those players, Yolbert Sanchez, makes his first trip to High-A ball as the #21 prospect in the White Sox system. Known for his defensive prowess and contact skills, Sanchez figures to be a staple in Dash lineups this year.

THE GOOD AND THE BAD

While the Dash's 11 hits and five runs represent solid statistical performances, the Dash left 10 men on base, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, trailing by four. The Dash cycled through six pitchers as well, with reliever Luke Shilling making his professional debut with a scoreless inning.

Offensively, Luis Mieses slashed two hits, including a three-run homer that brought the Dash within a run in the fifth. Rome answered quickly, however, with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth, ensuring the Braves win in the season opener.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

MAY I SEE YOUR ID?

Both Lenyn Sosa and Luis Mieses made make franchise history upon making their High-A East League debut. The duo became the first Dash players born in the year 2000 or later to wear the purple and white. Sosa, born on January 25th, 2000, is four months and six days older than Mieses.

11 NEW FOES - AND ONE FAMILIAR ONE

With the start of the 2021 season, the Winston-Salem Dash welcome a host of new foes to Truist Stadium in time for the new season. Gone are the days and teams of the Carolina League and here are the days of the High-A East League. Featuring teams from eight states, the Dash will take on clubs from New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and more. The lone team the Dash are familiar with? The Wilmington Blue Rocks, who the Dash have played 183 times and bested 103 (.560).

