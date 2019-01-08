Local Product Calvano Joins to San Diego Organization

January 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the San Diego Padres have purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Robert Calvano.

Robert Calvano was born in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Bishop Miege High School in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Calvano is the third T-Bones player to have his contract purchased this off-season, an off-season that followed a busy championship regular season where Kansas City had 8 players' contracts sold to affiliated clubs and another pair of players signed with AAA Mexico, all en route to winning the American Association Championship.

The T-Bones signed Calvano on August 14th, 2018 to add depth to the club's pitching staff down the stretch run of the championship season. The right-hander made his T-Bones debut on August 23rd at home against Winnipeg where he tossed two scoreless innings in a 11-1 T-Bones win. For Kansas City, he appeared in six games, posting a 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA in seven innings. He allowed five earned runs in his second outing on August 27th against Sioux City but would allow just one more earned run the rest of the season in four appearances, including four strike outs in his last four innings of work.

Calvano pitched for the University of Nebraska at Omaha and after graduation was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 38th round of the 2016 June MLB draft. In his first professional season he played rookie ball for the Cardinals and posted a 1-1 record with a 6.06 ERA and 14 strikeouts in the Gulf Coast League. In 2017 he started the year with Johnson County in the Appalachian league. While with the Cardinals, Calvano went 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA in six games in the "Appy" league. In July, he moved up to play with short-season A club State College in the New York Penn League. While with the Spikes, he went 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings.

Calvano spent 2018 with two other teams before joining the T-Bones. He started the year at High A with the Palm Beach Cardinals in the Florida State League before moving to low A Peoria in the Midwest League. He had a combined record of 0-0 and averaged a 7.71 ERA in 4.1 innings of relief.

The T-Bones players contracts purchased since opening day 2018.

1/8/19: RHP Robert Calvano - contract purchased by the San Diego Padres, 41st player sold and 11th since opening day 2018.

11/29/18: OF Keith Curcio - contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox, 40th player sold and 10th since opening day 2018.

11/2/18: LHP Nick Lee--contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds, 39th player sold and ninth since opening day 2018.

8/4/18: IF Dylan Tice- contract purchased by New York Mets, 38th player sold.

7/24/18: IF Taylor Featherston- contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds, 37th player sold.

7/13/18: LHP Joe Filomeno- contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners, 36th player sold.

7/17/18: IF/OF Nick Torres- contract sold to the Texas Rangers, 35th player sold

7/7/18: LHP Carlos Diaz- contract purchased by Cincinnati Reds, 34th. player sold.

7/3/18: LHP James Buckelew- contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs, 33rd player sold.

5/22/18: OF Adam Brett Walker- contract purchased by the Washington National, 32nd player sold.

5/19/18: RHP Cody Martin- contract purchased by the New York Mets, 31st player sold.

