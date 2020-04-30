Local Heroes to be Recognized by the ValleyCats

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with American National Insurance Company to present Heroes Night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine heroes within the Capital Region community will be recognized during a special on-field ceremony prior to the game vs. the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The "Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine" will be chosen through a fan nomination process with the winners also featured on the 'Cats social media platforms.

The 'Cats and American National Insurance Company are encouraging fans to nominate hospital staff, health care workers, military, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel, non-profit staff, along with teachers, volunteers, and everyday people that have helped make a positive impact within the Capital Region.

"The opportunity to recognize local heroes is something that we look forward to each and every year," said Matt Callahan, ValleyCats General Manager." In light of these unprecedented events and challenging times, we feel that it's more important than ever to showcase and celebrate the efforts of people making a positive impact in the Capital Region community." The Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine will also be treated to a luxury suite as guests of American National Insurance, with complimentary food and beverage.

"American National Insurance Company is proud to partner with the Tri-City ValleyCats in honoring heroes who go above and beyond in making our community a wonderful place to live," said Jim Marotta, Vice President of Human Resources, American National Insurance Company.

Fans who want to nominate a community hero can do so by filling out the form located online at tcvalleycats.com/communityheroes. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 22. In the event that the 2020 season is delayed or postponed, the starting nine will be recognized at a later game, or during the 2021 season.

Individual tickets, season tickets, mini plans and flex vouchers for the ValleyCats' 2020 season are currently available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com. In the event that the 2020 season is not played, tickets will become vouchers for the 2021 season.

