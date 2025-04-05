LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Chattanooga FC vs Orlando City B: Apr 5, 2025
April 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chattanooga FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 5, 2025
- Timbers2 Fall 2-1 to North Texas SC on Saturday Afternoon at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2
- Atlanta United 2 vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for 12 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Orlando City B
- Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Colin Thomas
- Chattanooga FC Sets Club's Fourth-Largest Attendance in Draw and Penalty Defeat by Red Wolves
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Red Wolves
- Chattanooga FC Remains Unbeaten After Taking Two Points from Atlanta United 2