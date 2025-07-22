LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: the Town FC vs Minnesota United FC 2: July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 22, 2025

Space Night Returns to the Rocket City at Wicks Family Field in Style - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.