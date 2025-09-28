LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: North Texas SC vs Real Monarchs: Sept 27, 2025
Published on September 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
North Texas SC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the North Texas SC Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 27, 2025
- Rapids 2 Fall to Minnesota United FC 2 in 2-1 Result at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids 2
- Timbers2 Down Austin FC II on the Road - Portland Timbers 2
- Athletic Club Grand Rapids Unveiled as Name of West Michigan's MLS NEXT Pro Team - Athletic Club Grand Rapids
- Toronto FC II Drop Home Finale to Philadelphia Union II - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Texas SC Stories
- 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final to Re-Air on KDFI More 27
- North Texas SC Wins the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Championship 3-2 against Philadelphia Union II
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- North Texas SC Relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of Duties
- FC Dallas Signs Michael Webber to a Short-Term Loan Agreement from North Texas SC