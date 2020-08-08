Live Local Baseball Airs on WOYK this Weekend

Thanks to a pair of rainouts earlier in the week, WOYK listeners still have a pair of local men's league baseball broadcasts to look forward to hearing with the live broadcasts from PeoplesBank Park now coming up this weekend on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., Susquehanna League contenders York Township and Windsor meet to complete a suspended game tied in the seventh inning, before squaring off for another crucial tilt as the league heads into the regular season's final week. Then on Sunday evening at 6 p.m., it's a Central League battle between Mount Wolf and Vikings.

The series of local men's league broadcasts concludes next Saturday, August 15 at 6 p.m. when Pleasureville takes on Jefferson in Central League action at PeoplesBank Park.

WOYK's coverage of the local baseball broadcast series is presented by Gettle Vaughn Law, Robertson Insurance and Risk Management, and Viking Athletic Association.

WOYK is also York's exclusive radio home for The PGA Championship all weekend as live sports on both the local and national stage fill the airwaves.

Listeners can also stream online at 989woyk.com or on the go with The New WOYK app, and view the baseball broadcasts on the WOYK YouTube channel.

