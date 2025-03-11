Lions in Langford Game Tickets on Sale to Public at 10:00 am

(Vancouver) - Fans of the BC Lions can get their hands on tickets to our pre-season opener at Starlight Stadium in Langford at 10:00 am. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale to the public.

Following the success and popularity of last year's Touchdown Pacific that led to a sellout in 54 minutes, the inventory for Lions in Langford is expected to sell very quickly.

The pre-season tilt against the Calgary Stampeders goes down on Monday, May 19 at 1:00 pm. Limited premium inventory will be held for new season ticket holders.

