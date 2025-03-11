Lions in Langford Sells out in 12 Minutes

March 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that our Langford pre-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 19 has sold out 12 minutes after the 10:00 am public sale.

"Following the success of Touchdown Pacific, which saw a sellout in under an hour, and our quick public sale for Langford, it's evident the region is jacked up for BC Lions football," says Lions president Duane Vienneau.

"We have great fans on Vancouver Island and Amar Doman is proud to bring the club back in 2025."

The Lions in Langford clash takes place at Starlight Stadium to wrap up the Victoria Day weekend. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm.

