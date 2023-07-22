Lightning Postpones Threshers' Saturday Tilt

CLEARWATER, FL - With a delay implemented before the start of the game, the Saturday night contest between the Clearwater Threshers (60-27, 16-6) and Tampa Tarpons (42-46, 11-11) was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader beginning on Sunday, July 23, at noon at BayCare Ballpark.

Fans can exchange individual game tickets at face value at the box office, with gates set to open at 11:00 am on Sunday before the doubleheader. If you would like to exchange your group tickets, please contact your group leader. You can purchase additional tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

