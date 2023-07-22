Cardinals Stun Mets with Huge 8th Inning Comeback

July 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals rallied for six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun the St. Lucie Mets 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Mets took a 4-0 advantage to the eighth inning but reliever Jawilme Ramirez could not hold it. Trouble started when he fell behind leadoff hitter Won-Bin Cho, who hit a double. Kade Kretzschmar hit a one-out single to bring home Cho for the Cardinals first run.

Ramirez walked Chase Davis to bring up Greyson Tarlow. Tarlow ripped a two-run double down the line to make it a 4-3 game.

Ramirez retired the next batter on a ground out but could not escape the inning with the lead. Joshua Baez hit a soft RBI double to left field to tie the game 4-4. Ross Friedrick followed with a two-run homer to put the Cardinals up 6-4.

Angel Cuenca retired the Mets in order in the ninth to close out the game for his first save.

The loss spoiled a brilliant effort by the Mets on the mound through the first seven innings. Starter Felipe De La Cruz, Candido Cuevas and Ramirez allowed just three hits and struck out 14 batters through the first seven innings.

De La Cruz struck out eight and walked just two over 4.0 innings. Cuevas struck out five in 2.0 hitless innings.

Ramirez took the loss, allowing six earned runs and five hits in 1.2 innings.

Palm Beach reliever Wilmer Ortega limited the Met to one run on one hit over 3.1 innings to get the win.

Cardinals starter Cade Winquest struck out eight in 4.2 innings. He scattered four hits and gave up three runs.

The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Karell Paz hit a three-run double with two outs.

The Mets extended the lead to 4-0 in the eighth. Carlos Dominguez started the inning with a double and later scored on a Wilfredo Lara sac fly.

The Mets (31-57, 7-16) and Cardinals (44-42, 7-14) play their series finale at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2023

Cardinals Stun Mets with Huge 8th Inning Comeback - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.