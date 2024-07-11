Liberty Top Sky, 91-76

July 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Thursday, the New York Liberty (19-4) pulled away late for a victory over the Chicago Sky (9-13), 91-76, in front of a sellout crowd of 17,758 fans, a Liberty record at Barclays Center.

At 19-4, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 23 games in franchise history.

The Liberty move to a league-best 9-2 in games with a scoring margin within five points in the last five minutes.

New York shot a season-best 56.5% (13-23) from beyond the arc in the win.

With Leonie Fiebich and Kayla Thornton each making four of their five attempts from beyond the arc, the Liberty became the sixth team in WNBA history with multiple players shooting 80% or better from beyond the arc on at least five attempts in a single game.

With her 231st career win as a coach, Sandy Brondello surpassed Michael Cooper for the sixth-most coaching wins in WNBA history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Chicago Sky on Saturday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Chicago went on an 8-0 run from the 3:24 mark of the first to the 0:26 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 14-1 run from the 5:30 mark of the second to the 1:43 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 5:11 mark of the third to the 2:49 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 15-4 run from the 6:21 mark of the fourth to the 2:09 mark of the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, led the Liberty offense with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Ionescu added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 48, which is the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. Ionescu has scored at least 10 points in all 23 games so far in 2024, which is the second-longest streak of double-digit scoring to start a season in Liberty franchise history, behind Breanna Stewart's 39 consecutive games in 2023.

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. The reigning MVP is one of two frontcourt players in the WNBA to record at least 10 games with five or more assists this season. Stewart also became one of five players with at least 10 multi-block games in 2024.

Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, tying her season high in rebounds, and added three assists and four blocks. Jones has recorded multiple assists in nine consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak of her career. Jones passed Tangela Smith for 22nd all-time in offensive boards, and also surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw for 24th all-time in defensive rebounds. The Liberty are now 19-0 in games where Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double during her Liberty tenure.

Kayla Thornton scored 16 points on 80% (4-5) shooting from beyond the arc against Chicago to go along with three steals. Thornton became the first reserve in Liberty franchise history to record at least four three-pointers and three steals on at least 70% shooting from the field.

Leonie Fiebich finished with a career-high 13 points on 80% (4-5) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with four assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Fiebich also finished with a game-high +27 plus-minus, which tied the Liberty franchise record for the highest single-game plus-minus by a rookie. Leonie became the first 2024 rookie to record a plus-minus of +20 or better in a single game this season, and she is also one of four 2024 rookies to record multiple games of at least four three-pointers this season.

In her first game back from injury, Nyara Sabally finished with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks. Sabally has recorded at least one block in her last six regular season games, which is the second-longest streak among all second-year players in 2024.

