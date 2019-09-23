Liberty Division Championship Series Preview - Ducks vs. Rockers

September 23, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(High Point, N.C.) - The 2019 Atlantic League playoffs get underway on Tuesday night, with the Long Island Ducks set to make their fifth consecutive postseason appearance and 14th in franchise history. The Ducks, who won the first and second half Liberty Division championships, will face the High Point Rockers in the Liberty Division Championship Series. High Point clinched a playoff berth in their inaugural season as a Wild Card entry. The Freedom Division Championship Series will feature the first half champion Sugar Land Skeeters against the second half champion York Revolution. The winners of both series will then meet in the Atlantic League Championship Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 1.

LDCS SCHEDULE

Game One Tues., September 24 Ducks at Rockers 6:30 p.m. BB&T Point

Game Two Wed., September 25 Ducks at Rockers 6:30 p.m. BB&T Point

Game Three Fri., September 27 Rockers at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Bethpage Ballpark

Game Four* Sat., September 28 Rockers at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Bethpage Ballpark

Game Five* Sun., September 29 Rockers at Ducks 5:05 p.m. Bethpage Ballpark

* - If Necessary

* - If Necessary

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

This will mark the first time ever that the Ducks and Rockers meet in the postseason. 2019 represents Long Island's 20th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, while it is High Point's inaugural season of play. Long Island has earned playoff berths in seven of the past eight seasons prior to this year, facing just two different opponents in the Liberty Division Championship Series along the way (Southern Maryland, 2011-13; Somerset, 2015-18).

During the 2019 regular season, the Ducks and Rockers faced each other 19 times. High Point won the season series by taking 11 of the 19 meetings, including six of 10 games in the first half and five of nine in the second half. However, Long Island claimed victories in four of the final five games between the two, including back-to-back series wins. The Rockers posted a 6-3 record in nine games at Bethpage Ballpark, while the teams split their 10 meetings at BB&T Point. Overall, the Ducks posted an 86-54 record this season, setting a franchise record for wins in a single season, while the Rockers ended the year at 74-66.

ROSTERS

Below are the active Divisional Playoff rosters for the Long Island Ducks and High Point Rockers (players listed alphabetically by position): - -

LONG ISLAND DUCKS - HIGH POINT ROCKERS

PITCHERS - PITCHERS

Brandon Beachy (RHP) - John Brownell (RHP)

Ismael Cabrera (RHP) - Edwin Carl (RHP)

Felix Carvallo (LHP) - Brian Clark (LHP)

Anderson DeLeon (RHP) - Trevor Frank (RHP)

Darin Downs (LHP) - Kyle Hansen (RHP)

Brendan Feldmann (RHP) - Kyle Halbohn (RHP)

Joe Iorio (RHP) - Chase Huchingson (LHP)

Brian Matusz (LHP) - Dusty Isaacs (RHP)

Vin Mazzaro (RHP) - Ryan Kelly (RHP)

Cody Mincey (RHP) - Sam Runion (RHP)

Rob Rogers (RHP) - Matt Sergey (RHP)

Seth Simmons (RHP) - Craig Stem (RHP)

Myles Smith (RHP) - Joe Van Meter (RHP)

- - -

CATCHERS - CATCHERS

Ramon Cabrera - Matthew Jones

Hector Sanchez - John Nester

- - Myles Schroder

INFIELDERS - -

Clint Freeman% - INFIELDERS

Vladimir Frias - Giovanny Alfonzo

Steve Lombardozzi - Stephen Cardullo

L.J. Mazzilli - Hector Gomez

Deibinson Romero - Tyler Ladendorf

David Washington - Viosergy Rosa

- - Michael Russell

OUTFIELDERS - Richie Shaffer

Daniel Fields - -

Lew Ford - OUTFIELDERS

Rey Fuentes - Quincy Latimore

D'Arby Myers - Jared Mitchell

- - -

COACHES - COACHES

Wally Backman - Manager - Jamie Keefe - Manager

Rick Tomlin - Pitching Coach - Frank Viola - Pitching Coach

Lew Ford - Hitting Coach - Billy Horn - Bench/Third Base Coach

%: Two-Way Player - -

PITCHING MATCHUPS - -

PITCHING MATCHUPS

The following are the probable pitching matchups for the Liberty Division Championship Series (statistics provided are 2019 records and ERA in Atlantic League play):

GAME ONE

Ducks: LHP Darin Downs (3-3, 2.63) vs. Rockers: RHP John Brownell (2-0, 1.31)

GAME TWO

Ducks: RHP Vin Mazzaro (11-4, 3.61) vs. Rockers: RHP Craig Stem (5-5, 2.89)

GAME THREE

Rockers: RHP Joe Van Meter (10-6, 2.30) vs. Ducks: RHP Seth Simmons (8-8, 3.86)

GAME FOUR (IF NECESSARY)

Rockers: RHP Matt Sergey (3-4, 4.47) vs. Ducks: TBA

GAME FIVE (IF NECESSARY)

Rockers: TBA vs. Ducks: TBA

FOLLOW ALONG

Those unable to make it out to the ballpark can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Fans can follow a pitch-by-pitch account of each playoff game as well via MLB's Gameday Stringer.

Tickets to all Ducks home postseason games are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Those wishing to attend Games One and Two at BB&T Point can purchase tickets by visiting www.highpointrockers.com or visiting the Gatewood Avenue Box Office at the ballpark.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.