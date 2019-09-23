Bees Close Out Winning Campaign With Convincing Triumph Over Patriots

September 23, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Bridgewater Township, NJ) - The New Britain Bees (37-33, 72-68) defeated the Somerset Patriots (27-41, 69-69) 7-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to take the rubber game of a three-game season-ending weekend series in the Garden State. The win for the Bees gives the boys from the Hardware City a total of 72 in 2019 which is a new single-season franchise record, eclipsing the 71 victories recorded by New Britain in their inaugural campaign in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball back in 2016.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (8-4) was victorious after allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings pitched, walking three and striking out four as the right-hander tallied his seventh win a Bees uniform while also notching his fifth quality start in the process. Somerset starting pitcher Vince Molesky (4-4) suffered the defeat, surrendering four runs on six hits (one home run) across five innings on the mound, walking and striking out three.

New Britain jumped out in front 3-0 against Molesky in the top half of the second inning, highlighted by an RBI single off the bat of Zach Collier that plated Darren Ford, immediately followed by a two-run base knock produced by Brian Mayer, his first hit as a member of the Bees, enabling both Ozzie Martinez who walked earlier in the frame and Collier to cross the plate. Following the free pass issued to Ford with one away, the lightning fast outfielder proceeded to steal a pair of bases, giving him a total of 50 bags swiped on the campaign, second most in a single-season in franchise history only trailing the 51 pulled off by a current member of the Somerset Patriots in Michael Crouse back in 2016. The visitors made it 4-0 in their favor in the top of the fourth when Jason Rogers launched a one-out solo home run to left centerfield for his 15th big fly of the season and 91st run batted in as Rogers concluded his year tied with Caleb Gindl of the Lancaster Barnstormers for the second most overall runs driven home in the ALPB. Somerset cut the deficit to 4-1 in the last of the fourth courtesy of an RBI base hit from Teodoro Martinez, but the Bees regained a four-run cushion at 5-1 in the sixth by way of a sacrifice fly from Collier that plated Logan Moore after he singled to begin the rally, extending the 2019 Liberty Division All-Star's hitting streak to a season-high eight consecutive games and on-base streak to eight straight contests as well, matching a season-best. New Britain extended their cushion to 7-1 in the ninth as Rando Moreno plated Martinez with a run-scoring single while later in the frame Mayer hustled down the line from third base on a ball that was dropped by Somerset catcher Gabriel Bracamonte who could not handle the feed cleanly made to him by reliever Mike Antonini during an at bat from Jared James. Grant Black did the honors of bringing down the curtain of the 140 game regular season marathon of a schedule by striking out the side in the ninth despite one run allowed as the players were able to greet one another with the victory handshake line just in front of the pitcher's mound one final time on a gorgeous September Sunday, making it a very happy and successful 2019 across the board for first-year skipper Goose Gozzo and the entire New Britain Bees professional baseball organization. Moreno, Rogers, Martinez, and Mayer each had a pair of hits en route to the victory.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 23, 2019

Bees Close Out Winning Campaign With Convincing Triumph Over Patriots - New Britain Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.