Liam Pecararo Scores 2019-20 ECHL Goal of the Year

April 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has scored the ECHL Goal of the Year, according to an extensive fan vote over the past several weeks. His masterful shorthanded goal against the Atlanta Gladiators on October 25, 2019 was just the beginning of a sensational rookie year at the pro ranks.

Check out Liam's best highlights here! https://swamprabbits.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?uef1781d86869aa365aeb7ef37&id895cc1b39f&e2c2011bfdc

Just 24 years of age, Pecararo dominated his first go-around at the ECHL level. In 39 games as a Swamp Rabbit, he posted 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists). His exploits earned him the respect and attention of his competitors, as he was named to the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic in his rookie year.

"It's exciting for me, and I want to say thanks to everyone who voted for me," Pecararo said. "I didn't realize how many people paid attention until now, but as I said, it's a fan voted award, so I can't be thankful enough."

Swamp Rabbits Nation, and fans all throughout the world, voted Pecararo to a commanding win over Peter Quenneville of the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL Goal of the Year Final, by a nearly 9-to-1 margin- a dominating performance.

"I'm really excited for Liam and his goal of the year," said head coach Kevin Kerr. "He is a very dynamic player offensively and is a fun player to watch when he has the puck on his stick. I couldn't be more proud to see Liam win the award."

Hear from Liam here in an interview with Lindsey Fulcher and Jordan Kuhns

Pecararo's dominance was on display nightly. He posted 14 multi-point efforts, and put up points in 64% of his games this season. The Massachusetts native finished with top marks among rookies- tied for the sixth-most points, the fourth most goals, tied for the most shorthanded goals, and tied for the second-most shorthanded points, even having played significantly fewer games than his rookie counterparts.

As is the mission of the ECHL, Pecararo saw time with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL this past season. He was called up twice- once in November, and once more entering the new year, and posted an assist in eight games. Pecararo now has 10 games at the AHL level under his belt.

###

SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Support the Swamp Rabbits and get the best price on tickets for the 2020-21 season. Take part in team events and get some sweet benefits, starting at just $450 per seat, or just $12.50 per game.

GEAR UP!

Check out the brand-new "Greenville Strong" and "Our State" t-shirts, with proceeds going to the ECHL's COVID-19 Relief Fund, or the GGHA, depending on the shirt design. Head to the Hop Shop online today and give 'em a look.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.