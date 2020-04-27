Rays Donate $45,570 to ECHL Player Relief Fund

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced Monday that the total proceeds raised from Stingrays fans through the game-worn jersey auction amounted to $15,190 and with Halloran's matching donation, the team will contribute $45,570. This total will be donated to the ECHL and Professional Hockey Player Association (PHPA) Player Relief Fund.

As announced by the ECHL and the PHPA on April 1, the relief fund has been created to assist ECHL players and their families suffering financial hardship following the sudden and unexpected cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

