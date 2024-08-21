Liam Beerman Commits to Play Division I Hockey

August 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Former goaltender of the Anchorage Wolverines, Liam Beerman, has committed to Lindenwood University in Missouri to play Division I hockey.

Through his single season with the Wolverines, Beerman played in 51 games averaging a 0.924 save percentage. Beerman helped the team to their second Club 49 Cup championship, second Midwest Division title, a 19-point streak and their second playoff run.

"I know I can speak for the entire coaching staff when I say we are extremely excited for Liam and his opportunity with Lindenwood," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "He played a big role in our late season win and point streak that pushed us into the top position in our division. Tied for first in the league with wins, it was only a matter of time before schools made a move."

Beerman was drafted to the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints as the 40th pick in the third round, and plans to spend the 2024-2025 season in the net for Dubuque before heading to Lindenwood for the 2025-2026 season.

"I am super excited to commit to a young program with a lot of room for growth and am excited to work with the staff at Lindenwood," Beerman said. "I'd like to thank all my coaches, teammates and anyone else who has helped me get to this point!"

