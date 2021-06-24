Leyton & Leo Lift-Off as 'Tugas Top Threshers, 6-1

CLEARWATER, Fla. - 2B Brandon Leyton and 1B Leo Seminati each clubbed vital home runs, as the Daytona Tortugas took game one of a scheduled doubleheader, 6-1, over the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday afternoon. Game two was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday evening starting at 4 p.m.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, Daytona (19-25) dented the scoreboard themselves in the second. With one out, Leyton (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) demolished a 3-1 offering into the Clearwater (22-22) bullpen in left. His second home run of the season - and in as many games - tied it up at one.

An inning later, the Tortugas grabbed the advantage for good. SS Ivan Johnson (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) started the rally with a leadoff walk and RF Austin Hendrick (1-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SO) followed with a broken-bat single to left.

After an error allowed C Garrett Wolforth (0-3, R, BB) to reach and load the bases, a wild pitch allowed Johnson to score, giving Daytona the lead, 2-1. Seminati (2-3, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SO) proceeded to walk - reloading the bases - before a Leyton ground out to short scored Hendrick to make it 3-1.

Seminati was a factor again in the fifth, as the 'Tugas put the game out of reach. Hendrick drew a four-pitch walk to start the inning and Wolforth followed with a free pass on five deliveries. On a 1-1 offering, the 22-year-old clocked a high fly ball into the seats beyond the left-field fence. Seminati's three-run shot - his third home run of the season - pushed Daytona's advantage to five, 6-1.

That was more than enough cushion for the Tortugas pitching staff in the lid-lifter. Starter RHP Case Williams (4.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) yielded just one run on a 2B Kendall Simmons (2-3, R, HR, RBI) solo blast onto the berm in right in the opening frame. RHP Miguel Medrano (3.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 2 SO) twirled three scoreless innings of relief, earning his first win of the season.

LHP Rafael Marcano (1.1 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) threw five hitless innings in his first start against Daytona at Jackie Robinson Ballpark but was unable to escape the second inning in a no-decision. LHP Tyler Adams (1.2 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) yielded a pair in the third and suffered his second defeat of the campaign.

The second game of the doubleheader was scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m., but a torrential downpour that rolled in before the first pitch prevented the contest from ever getting underway. That ballgame will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Friday evening starting at 4 p.m.

RHP José Franco (1-1, 9.42) - the Tortugas scheduled starter in Thursday's game two - is anticipated to take the hill in the lid-lifter. RHP Jason Parker (1-0, 5.17) projects to take the hill for the visitors in game two. Clearwater projects to hand the ball to RHP Fernando Lozano (3-1, 2.45) in the opener and RHP Cristian Hernández (2-2, 3.27) in the nightcap.

