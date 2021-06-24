NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Marauders and Hammerheads Postponed Thursday

June 24, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release


BRADENTON, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Marauders and the Jupiter Hammerheads at LECOM Park has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a doubleheader, consisting of two seven-inning games, on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. for the first game. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The LECOM Park gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

The two teams will announce their starting pitchers for the doubleheader at a later time.

