Lexington vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Ates Diof's strike on the stroke of halftime for Lexington SC was canceled out by a Sebastián Vivas goal and a late winner from Pedro Fonseca as South Georgia Tormenta FC rallied for a 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium.

