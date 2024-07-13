Lexington vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Ates Diof's strike on the stroke of halftime for Lexington SC was canceled out by a Sebastián Vivas goal and a late winner from Pedro Fonseca as South Georgia Tormenta FC rallied for a 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
