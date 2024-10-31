Lexington Legends to Host Commerce Lexington's November Business Link Event

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are excited to welcome local business professionals to Commerce Lexington's next Business Link event on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. The networking event will take place inside the Lexington Lounge at Legends Field (207 Legends Lane), featuring a relaxed after-hours setting for attendees to connect, share ideas, and grow their professional networks.

Cost: $10 for Commerce Lexington members, $15 for non-members (payable at the door)

Free Admission with the donation of nonperishable food items for God's Pantry Food Bank

With $5 million in recent renovations to Legends Field, the Legends are excited to showcase enhanced facilities, expanded seating, and upgraded amenities that can host groups of all sizes. The event will feature ballpark-style food, drinks, and entertainment, creating a vibrant environment for professionals to mingle and learn more about how the new and improved ballpark can serve their business needs.

"We're proud to bring Commerce Lexington's Business Link event to Legends Field, creating an engaging space for local business leaders to come together," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering strong community connections and sharing the improvements we've made to the ballpark for the benefit of Lexington and its professionals."

