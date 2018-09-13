Lexington Legends Take Series Lead in SAL Championship Series

September 13, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





FIRSTENERGY PARK (Lakewood, NJ) - The Lexington Legends were able to hold on to an early lead in game three of the South Atlantic League Championship series and beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 6-3. The Legends now take a 2-1 series lead over the BlueClaws in the best-of-five-series.

Lexington plated their first runs in the top of the second inning. Cristian Perez reached on a single then advanced to second on a fielding error by Lakewood. An RBI double by Jeison Guzman drove in Perez and the Legends led 1-0. Ricky Aracena then drew a walk. Kyle Isbel lined a two-run single to left field and Lexington led 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Nick Maton led off with a single then moved to third on a double by Dalton Guthrie. Maton scored the first run of the game for Lakewood on a sacrifice fly by Jose Antequera.

In the top of the third inning, MJ Melendez drew a leadoff walk followed by a single by Nick Pratto. A sacrifice fly by Brewer Hicklen drove home Melendez and the Legends extended their lead 4-1. An RBI single by Perez brought home Pratto and Lexington led 5-1.

In the bottom of the third, Jake Scheiner lined a single to centerfield then advanced on a balk. Jhailyn Ortiz then drove Scheiner and Lakewood trailed 5-2.

The BlueClaws plated another run in the bottom of the fifth. Scheiner hit a single to left field then moved to second when Duran drew a walk. An RBI single by Madison Stokes plated Scheiner and the Legends continued to lead 5-3.

The Legends plated their final run in the top of the ninth. Kyle Isbel lined a two out single to centerfield then two wild pitches allowed him to score and Lexington held on to the 6-3 lead.

Collin Snider was awarded the victory throwing 1.2 shutout innings allowing one hit. Daniel Lynch tossed the first 4.0 innings without allowing an earned run with five hits and four strikeouts. Andrew Brown was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking three and striking out three.

Lexington and Lakewood meet for game four tomorrow, at 7:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.