Claws Fall 6-3 on Thursday as Legends Take 2-1 Series Lead

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Lexington pulled to within one game of the South Atlantic League title in topping the BlueClaws 6-3 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park. They took a two games to one lead in the best of five SAL Championship Series.

The Legends can clinch their second SAL title with a win on Friday night over the BlueClaws. Collin Snider (1-0), Daniel Duarte and Tad Ratliff combined for 4.2 innings with Ratliff getting the last three outs for his second save of the series.

The Legends opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning, taking the lead on an RBI double by Jeison Guzman. Kyle Isbel drove in another with the third scoring after Matt Vierlingmisplayed Isbel's RBI single.

Lexington added two more in the third to go up 5-1.

Lakewood got a run back in the third on a Jhailyn Ortiz SAC fly and another run in the fifth on a Madison Stokes RBI single. However, Dalton Guthrie grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The BlueClaws left 10 men on base over the first six innings and scored three runs despite putting at least two men on base in each of the first six innings and two on base with one out in each of the first five innings.

Jake Scheiner had four hits for the BlueClaws while Guthrie had two in the loss.

The teams combined for nine errors in the game, with Lakewood making a season high five in defeat. Their errors led to three unearned runs.

BlueClaws starter Andrew Brown gave up five runs, three earned, in 4.1 innings of work.

Lexington starter Daniel Lynch gave up two unearned runs over four innings.

Kyle Isbel, Nick Pratto, and Jeison Guzman had two hits apiece for the Legends.

The teams return to FirstEnergy Park on Friday night for Game 4. RHP Spencer Howard (9-8) starts for Lakewood opposite LHP JC Cloney (3-1).

