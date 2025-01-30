Lexington Legends Professional Baseball Celebrates 25 Years

January 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are a well-known and beloved staple of the Lexington and Central Kentucky, and somehow just like the kid next door, the team is turning 25. But for their birthday they're getting YOU a present, not just shopping for their own health insurance and downloading another dating app.

The Legends were born in April 2001, when a local group of investors' dream became reality and the team played their first game at 207 Legends Lane. Alan Stein, then the president of the Lexington Legends, said of the 25th anniversary, "The dream of professional baseball came alive 25 years ago. Our goal in 2025 is to revisit that wonderful time in Lexington's history by remembering and even improving these great moments with our fans. I can't wait!"

Lexington Clinic has partnered with the Legends as the presenting sponsor of the 25th Anniversary Season. Having been a partner with the Legends since that first season in 2001, Lexington Clinic and the Legends have a long and rich history together. "Lexington Clinic has had the distinct privilege of serving as the trusted orthopedic and sports medicine provider for the Lexington Legends from their very first pitch 25 years ago," said Dr. Stephen Behnke, CEO of Lexington Clinic, "and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate this 25th anniversary with them. The partnership between the Legends and Lexington Clinic has been anchored in a shared commitment to our community, and to excellence-excellence in health, excellence in performance, and excellence in the pursuit of greatness, both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come."

Fans can look forward to a season with affordable fun, great entertainment, exciting activities, and unforgettable memories at the ballpark celebrating 25 years of professional baseball in Lexington, and getting ready for the next 25 years.

Here's what the Legends are planning for this season:

Nationally recognized professional acts including a fan favorite returning from 2024's Opening Day, The ZOOperstars

Fireworks EVERY Friday and Saturday

Returning Legends Greats

Memorable giveaways

Many special moments recreating past glory days

The 25th Anniversary Season presented by Lexington Clinic begins on April 25th, 2025, when the Legends take on the Charleston Dirty Birds. Tickets for Opening Weekend are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling 859-252-HITS(4487).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 30, 2025

Lexington Legends Professional Baseball Celebrates 25 Years - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.