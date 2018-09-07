Lexington Legends Crowned Southern Division Champions in Sweep of Rome Braves

STATE MUTUAL STADIUM (Rome, GA) - The Lexington Legends shutout the Rome Braves 6-0 in game two of the South Atlantic League Southern Division Series. With the sweep, the Legends are Southern Division Champions and now advance to the SAL Championship Series, the first time since 2001.

The Legends plated their first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Cal Jones smashed a solo home run to left field and Lexington was on the board, 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Brewer Hicklen ripped a ground rule double to right centerfield with two outs. Manny Olloque then hit a groundball to the second baseman, Kevin Josephina, who bobbled it and Hicklen was able to score. The Legends led 2-0 after the fourth.

Lexington broke the game wide open in the top of the eighth inning. Kyle Isbel lined a one-out triple to right field. MJ Melendez then singled him home and stole second base. Nick Pratto then joined him on the base path when he drew a walk. Brewer Hicklen then ripped a bases clearing triple of his own to right field and the Legends led 5-0. Manny Olloque doubled Hicklen home and Lexington led 6-0.

Daniel Duarte earned the victory for the Legends tossing 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. Starter Daniel Lynch pitched 4.0 innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Legends will now face the Lakewood BlueClaws in the South Atlantic League Championship Series beginning September 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Fans can enjoy $1 beers, $0.25 hot dogs and all Military and First Responders get in free with their ID.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

