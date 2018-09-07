Lexington Legends Crowned Southern Division Champions in Sweep of Rome Braves
September 7, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
STATE MUTUAL STADIUM (Rome, GA) - The Lexington Legends shutout the Rome Braves 6-0 in game two of the South Atlantic League Southern Division Series. With the sweep, the Legends are Southern Division Champions and now advance to the SAL Championship Series, the first time since 2001.
The Legends plated their first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Cal Jones smashed a solo home run to left field and Lexington was on the board, 1-0.
In the top of the fourth, Brewer Hicklen ripped a ground rule double to right centerfield with two outs. Manny Olloque then hit a groundball to the second baseman, Kevin Josephina, who bobbled it and Hicklen was able to score. The Legends led 2-0 after the fourth.
Lexington broke the game wide open in the top of the eighth inning. Kyle Isbel lined a one-out triple to right field. MJ Melendez then singled him home and stole second base. Nick Pratto then joined him on the base path when he drew a walk. Brewer Hicklen then ripped a bases clearing triple of his own to right field and the Legends led 5-0. Manny Olloque doubled Hicklen home and Lexington led 6-0.
Daniel Duarte earned the victory for the Legends tossing 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. Starter Daniel Lynch pitched 4.0 innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out three.
The Legends will now face the Lakewood BlueClaws in the South Atlantic League Championship Series beginning September 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Fans can enjoy $1 beers, $0.25 hot dogs and all Military and First Responders get in free with their ID.
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
Images from this story
|
Lexington Legends celebrate the Southern Division Championship
|
Lexington Legends pitcher Daniel Lynch
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2018
- Lexington Legends Crowned Southern Division Champions in Sweep of Rome Braves - Lexington Legends
- Legends Advance to SAL Championship Series - Rome Braves
- Howard's No-Hitter Ends Intimidators' Season - Kannapolis Intimidators
- Hickory Crawdads Weekly Recap - Hickory Crawdads
- South Atlantic League Honors Spirit Communications Park with 2018 Best Playing Field Award - Columbia Fireflies
- McGuire Makes MLB Debut with Blue Jays Thursday - West Virginia Power
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Legends Stories
- Lexington Legends Crowned Southern Division Champions in Sweep of Rome Braves
- Legends Secure First Playoff Victory Since 2001
- Nick Pratto Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week
- Kansas City Royals and Lexington Legends Extend PDC Agreement Through 2020
- Legends Close Book on Regular Season with Sights Now Set on Playoffs