Hickory Crawdads Weekly Recap

The Crawdads closed out their 2018 season on Monday afternoon. Since last Thursday (August 30) the 'Dads went 1-4 but they finished the season with a winning record (70-68).

The 'Dads three game winning streak was snapped as they fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 last Thursday night in their final road game of the year. Tyree Thompson gave the Crawdads a quality start, pitching six innings and giving up two runs, but was tagged for his eleventh loss. Preston Scott hit his fifth homerun of the season and Sam Huff collected his third triple.

The Crawdads headed back to the Frans on Friday for the final four games of the season against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The 'Dads erupted for 11 runs as they beat the Grasshoppers 11-1. Hans Crouse pitched two scoreless innings before a storm came through the area and put the game in delay. Jean Casanova took over after the delay, pitching four scoreless innings. Preston Scott had four hits, including two doubles and a homerun. Ryan Dorow and Yohel Pozo also went deep for the 'Dads. Tyreque Reed had three RBIs.

The 'Dads dropped Saturday's game 9-5 to the Grasshoppers. The 'Dads rally came up just short as they scored two runs in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended. Tyreque Reed and Kole Enright both had a pair of RBIs. Noah Bremer picked up the loss, pitching five innings and giving up three runs.

The 'Dads lost a close game 3-2 on Sunday night. Clay Middleton had a single and a double. Miguel Aparicio and Justin Jacobs drove in runs for the 'Dads. Starting pitcher Derek Heffel delivered five innings, giving up three earned runs. Abdiel Mendoza pitched three scoreless innings in his Crawdads debut.

An eighth inning rally by the Grasshoppers sunk the 'Dads in the season finale. After taking the lead with three runs in the home half of the seventh, the Crawdads ultimately fell 5-4. Kole Enright and Tyler Ratliff had multi-hit games. Yohel Pozo had a two-run double.

Ticket books for the 2019 season are currently on sale. You can get 10 undated ticket vouchers for $70 and for a limited time you can get 5 bonus vouchers for free! The offer expires next Friday so hurry to get your savings!

