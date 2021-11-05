Lexington Legends Announce Wild Health Winterfest: Vaccination Clinic and Events

November 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends announce Wild Health Winterfest; a new chapter in their partnership with Wild Health and a huge step forward in Lexington's fight against COVID-19. For the next eight weekends, the Legends will host a Wild Health vaccination clinic to kick off the approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five through eleven.

Wild Health Winterfest will take place Friday nights through Sunday afternoons and feature a Wild Health vaccination site for children as well as adults. In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing, each day of Wild Health Winterfest will include events and giveaways from the Lexington Legends and their local partners.

Wild Health Winterfest will open on Friday, November 12th at 3:00 PM. Each fan who gets a vaccination, booster, or COVID test will receive a ticket voucher for a 2022 game and a free item from a selection of merchandise from the Stache Shoppe.

To reserve a vaccination appointment at Wild Health Winterfest, visit https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/ and choose Fayette County and the Lexington Legends COVID-19 Vaccine location.

For questions or additional help, please visit lexingtonlegends.com or call the box office at 859-422-7867.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 5, 2021

Lexington Legends Announce Wild Health Winterfest: Vaccination Clinic and Events - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.