Levins Smashes Two Homers, Hot Rods Crush Crawdads 12-2

June 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, North Carolina - Tatem Levins notched his second multi-homer game of his career with two homers in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-31) 12-2 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (29-40) on Sunday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory scored in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green starter Owen Wild. Anthony Gutirrez singled and stole second, placing a runner in scoring position. Jesus Moreno plated Gutierrez on a single to left, moving the score, 1-0

Bowling Green scratched across three runs against Hickory starter Aidan Curry in the top of the third. Ricardo Genoves singled and Gionti Turner doubled to put runners on third and second. Tre' Morgan doubled to center, scoring Genoves and Turner to make it 2-1. Cooper Kinney rocketed a double to left center, plating Morgan to increase the lead, 3-1.

The Crawdads responded with an RBI double from Luis Meises in the bottom of the third against Wild to cut the deficit, 3-2.

The Hot Rods blew the game open in the top of the sixth against Damien Mendoza. Bowling Green plated seven runs in the inning highlighted by a Tatem Levins two-run blast to left, giving the Hot Rods a 10-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh Bowling Green struck again with Jackson Kelly on the mound for the Crawdads. Tatem Levins crushed a solo home run to left field, putting the Hot Rods ahead 11-2.

Bowling Green plated another run in the top of the ninth on a Gionti Turner single and Sean Harney slammed the door, tossing a scoreless ninth, earning the Hot Rods a 12-2 victory.

Jake Christianson (2-1) earned the victory after 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Curry (0-7) receives the loss after 4.0 innings, surrendering four hits and three runs on two walks and seven strikeouts.

Bowling Green takes an off day on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game series against the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT from Bowling Green Ballpark.

