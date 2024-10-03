Let the Good Times Roll: USL Championship Player of the Month, September: Nominees

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced on Thursday the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month award Presented by Konami eFootball for September, honoring four of the top performers throughout the penultimate month of the 2024 regular season as they take their place on the ballot.

Voting in the Championship Player of the Month Award will be conducted by the following three voting bodies:

- A fan vote on USLChampionship.com will comprise 51 percent of the poll. The fan vote will run through Monday, October 7 at 12 p.m. ET. - The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 25 percent of the poll. - The USL National Media Panel's ballots comprise 24 percent of the poll.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, October 10.

