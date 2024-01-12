Leprechauns Partner With Northwoods League

Royal Oak, MI - The Royal Oak Leprechauns are joining the Northwoods League for the upcoming 2024 season. This exciting development brings the NWL brand of baseball to the Detroit area in Southeast Michigan and promises an unforgettable experience for fans, players, and the community alike at #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park.

"The Northwoods League is very pleased to welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns to our family of teams for the 2024 season," said Northwoods League Baseball President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This marks an exciting chapter for our league, and we're confident that the Leprechauns will continue to bring an exceptional baseball experience to Royal Oak and the entire Michigan region."

The announcement was made after the Northwoods League annual meeting held in Willmar, Minnesota this past week. The Northwoods League, a proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 26 teams, drawing over 1.3 million fans, in a friendly ballpark experience.

Mark Sackett, Owner and General Manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns is excited for the challenge and competition and benefits of joining the Northwoods League.

"For the past three seasons in Royal Oak, the Leprechaun organization has grown and our fan base continues to expand. By joining and competing in the Northwoods League, we'll have more games for our fans, more opportunities to partner with businesses and non-profits and create new rivalries with well-established Michigan and surrounding Mid-West state teams," Sackett said.

D.J LeMahieu, is taking a more active role as president of the organization. The current New York Yankee and partner with the Leprechauns knows the higher level of competition will bring an elite tier of players to Royal Oak.

"My vision with this team is to continue to provide a unique opportunity for players and coaches to improve their baseball skills and keep moving up," LeMahieu said. "Partnering with the Northwoods League will provide that and give fans a great night out at the ballpark with our players and partners."

The NLW has proven to be a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff as more than 340 NWL Alumni have advanced to Major League Baseball. As a non-profit, the Royal Oak Leprechauns have made more than $500,000 in park improvements since moving to Royal Oak in 2018.

But now the focus is on the fans. New bleacher seating, press box, suites and other fan amenities are on the list to make Memorial Park more memorable.

For more information, go to: www.royaloakleprechauns.com.

