Loggers Secure a Pair of Fab Freshmen from National Powerhouse TCU

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers continued their roster-building ways today when team officials announced the signing of a pair of highly touted freshmen out of the Texas Christian University in outfielder Chase Brunson and first baseman Zach Wadas.

Brunson was sought after by more than just TCU coming out of San Clemente High School (Calif.) as the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 18th round of the 2023 Major League First Year Player Draft last July. The 6-3, 190-pound athletic outfielder chose to attend TCU instead and figures to play a key role in center field for the Horned Frogs this spring as a true freshman. As a senior at San Clemente, the right-handed hitting Brunson led the team with a .429 batting average along with clubbing eight home runs and driving in 22 runs and stealing nine bases in 30 games.

Joining Brunson in making the trek from Texas up to Wisconsin this summer is another uber-talented position player that is one of the top ranked freshman in the entire country. First baseman Zach Wadas from Chandler, Ariz. is ranked a Top 50 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game after helping his high school team to back-to-back Arizona state championships. The 6-4, 190-pound freshman, who graduated Summa Cum Laude, participated in the Area Code Games and was named the top prospect at the 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase.

Brunson, Wadas and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

