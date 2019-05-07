Leonardo Reginatto Excited About Training Camp as Champions Hold Intrasquad Game

OTTAWA - Leonardo Reginatto, who represented Brazil at the 2013 World Baseball Classic and who is coming off an arm injury that curtailed his 2018 season, was thrilled to be an active participant Monday, the first day of the Ottawa Champions training camp. Signed as a free agent by the Tampa Rays during the 2009 season, Reginatto played Triple-A baseball the last four years, including stints with the Durham Bulls and the Rochester Red Wings.

Brazil played in pool A in the first round of the 2013 World Baseball Classic at the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka, Japan against the Cuban, Japanese and Chinese national teams.

The Champions' training camp resumes this morning with a 10 a.m. workout. Champions' Manager Sébastien Boucher will divide up his team for an intrasquad game at 1 p.m. at RGCT Park.

The Champions will play three exhibition games at home against the Black Sox and the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

The full preseason schedule is:

* Thurs. May 9, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Black Sox

* Fri. May 10, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. against the Black Sox

* Wed. May 15, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Trois-Rivière Aigles

Tickets for preseason games are general admission, cost $5 and can be purchased at http://ottawachampions.com/en/tickets-and-groups.

Opening day for the 2019 regular season is Fri. May 17, 2019 against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

