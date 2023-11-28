Leo Brings Home Groundskeeper of the Year

In accordance with Minor League Baseball, the Winston-Salem Dash are pleased to announce that Josh Leo has won Groundskeeper of the year in both the South Atlantic League and all of High-A baseball. The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2023 season.

He joined the Dash in 2022 and has since set a new standard for maintaining the field at Truist Stadium.

"Congratulations to Josh as both of these awards are very well deserved", said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "Our field has never looked better and the Chicago White Sox are pleased with the quality of field their players are able to use for their development."

Leo boasts a wealth of experience on the baseball diamond. After working as a Foreman for the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins at their Spring Training Complex in Jupiter, FL, he relocated to Jacksonville, FL where he was the Assistant Groundskeeper for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for three years. From there, Josh a took a job as Grounds Manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA where he spent three and a half seasons.

"It's an honor to be selected for this," said Leo. "There are a lot of great Groundskeepers around the league. I'm truly grateful for the hard work and dedication from my crew this year. Honestly, I could not have achieved this without the help of my assistant and intern as well as the attention to detail from the rest of my staff. I've had a lot of great friends and mentors along the way that without them, wouldn't be where I am today."

