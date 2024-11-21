Legends Turn over Managerial Reins to Baseball Lifer Paul Fletcher

LEXINGTON, KY - A former Major Leaguer with experience scouting winning arms and coaching winning teams is heading to Lexington for the Legends' 25th anniversary season. The team is proud to name Paul Fletcher as the club's new manager for the 2025 season. Fletcher, 54, brings over 25 years of professional baseball experience, having worked as a scout for the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Throughout his career, Fletcher has signed more than 60 players, with 16 making it to "The Show."

As a coach, Fletcher led three teams to their respective league championships and helped develop 23 players who made it to the majors. He has managed teams in various leagues, including Minor League Baseball and independent leagues, always with a personal special focus on talent development.

Fletcher's professional playing career included time as a left-handed pitcher with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The native Georgian also played two seasons in the Frontier League where he was awarded Relief Pitcher of the Year. In 2024, he guided the Glacier Range Riders (MT) to the Pioneer League finals

"We're excited to welcome Paul to the Legends as we celebrate our 25th anniversary," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Legends. "His experience in scouting and coaching, combined with his understanding of the game, will be invaluable as we build a competitive team who's on-field product matches the off-field fan experience we're delivering."

The Legends take the field to start their 25th anniversary season on Friday, April 25th against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a respected organization," said Fletcher. "The 25th anniversary season is a special time for the Legends, and I'm looking forward to helping the team succeed and deliver a memorable experience for our fans."

