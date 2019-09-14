Legends Clinch Back-To-Back South Atlantic League Championships with Late Inning Theatrics

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends claimed back-to-back South Atlantic League Titles with a walk-off two-run home run by Reed Rohlman in the bottom of the 13th inning.

Lexington jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jeison Guzman lined a leadoff single to right field then scored on an RBI single by Nate Eaton.

In the top of the seventh, Pedro Gonzalez clubbed a game tying home run to right field.

Then on Friday the 13th in the bottom of the 13th inning, Reed Rohlman smashed a two-run home run to right field and the Legends clinched the SAL Championship with a 3-1 victory.

Lexington's starter Zach Haake tossed 6.0 innings of no-hit baseball while walking two and striking out six. Brandon Marklund pitched 4.0 innings allowing one hit while striking out three. Tyler Gray earned the victory throwing the final 2.0 innings allowing one walk while striking out four.

