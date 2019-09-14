After Hard-Fought Battle, 'Dads Lose Championship

Lexington, KY - The Crawdads season came to a close on Friday night after a hard fought thirteen inning loss to the Lexington Legends. The Legends won the best-of-five South Atlantic League Championship Series three games to one.

Jesus Linarez started for the 'Dads after Abdiel Mendoza was a late scratch. Linarez tossed 4.1 scoreless innings before Hever Bueno came into the game. Bueno allowed a run in the sixth to put the Crawdads behind 1-0.

The Crawdads tied the game up in the seventh inning as Pedro Gonzalez drove a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field.

Tyree Thompson took over for the Crawdads as the game remained tied after nine innings. He worked around leadoff hit in tenth inning, retiring the next three batters. He pitched a 1-2-3 eleventh, ending the inning on a strikeout. Thompson got the first two outs of the twelfth on fly balls before yielding a walk. The next batter hit a deep fly ball to right field but Gonzalez slammed into the fence to make the catch and save extra bases. Thompson walked the first hitter of the thirteenth before getting a strikeout and a fly ball to left. The next batter sent an 0-1 pitch out to right to give the Legends a walk-off 3-1 win.

Thank you, Crawdad fans, for your support this season, it has been an incredible year that wouldn't be possible without you. We look forward to seeing you out at the Frans for the 2020 season!

