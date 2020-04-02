Legends Announce Resolution with Kentucky State Senate Regarding MiLB Team Elimination Plan

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - April 1, 2020 the Kentucky State Senate unanimously passed a resolution urging Major League Baseball to rescind their proposal of eliminating the Lexington Legends from Minor League Baseball. The Legends are one of forty-two teams on a list put forth by Major League Baseball stating their intention to eliminate these teams. This resolution could potentially change their course of action.

The resolution highlights the impact the Legends have on the Lexington community, as well as the entire state of Kentucky. It specifically touches on tourism and economic impact, as it pertains to both fans and job creation. It also pays homage to the history of baseball in Kentucky.

"The Legends are very appreciative of this resolution and the attention to this matter" says Legends President/CEO Andy Shea. "We are grateful for the entire State Senate and want to extend a special thank you to Senator Reggie Thomas, Senate President Robert Stivers, and Majority Leader Damon Thayer. Their diligence, support, and hard work has been tremendous." The resolution will be submitted to Major League Baseball with the hope that they will reconsider the Lexington Legends being on their contraction list. If the resolution positively influences Major League Baseball's decision, the Legends would remain in Minor League Baseball and a part of the Kentucky community.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.

