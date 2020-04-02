Restaurant Takeout Week Takes over Charleston Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - With the 2020 Minor League Baseball Opening Week delayed, the West Virginia Power is proud to present Restaurant Takeout Week, featuring eateries in the city of Charleston and surrounding areas that have remained open for takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Restaurant Takeout Week begins Monday, April 6, the day that would have kicked off Minor League Baseball's Opening Week. These restaurants and their employees have become the beating heart of the Charleston community during this unprecedented time, keeping thousands of people employed and providing numerous families with food on a daily basis. With this event, the Power would like to honor these essential services for going the extra mile and sacrificing time from their families and loved ones for the city of Charleston and surrounding communities during their time of need.

The Power will feature one restaurant for lunch and one for dinner each day during Restaurant Takeout Week on their social media pages (facebook.com/wvpowerbaseball, @wv_power on Twitter and Instagram).

For any restaurants interested in being a part of Restaurant Takeout Week in Charleston, please reach out to the Power via e-mail at wvpowerbaseball@gmail.com with your restaurant's name, open hours and days (include breakfast, lunch and dinner options) and availability for takeout and delivery. Please also provide a contact name and phone number for your restaurant, as well as a link to your restaurant's website and a high-resolution picture of your restaurant's logo and menu.

