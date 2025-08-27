Lefty Markonidis Previews the 2025-26 Season

Published on August 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars YouTube Video







Union College commit Lefty Markonidis chats about his path to the USHL, his name, and the upcoming season for the defending Anderson Cup Champs.







